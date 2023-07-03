Sunil Tatkare appointed as Maha NCP unit president: Praful Patel

Sunil Tatkare appointed as new state president of Nationalist Congress Part (NCP) and Anil Bhaidas Patil appointed as the chief whip of NCP in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly announced party leader Praful Patel.

Sunil Tatkare will have the authority to make organisational changes in the party, said Praful Patel.

On Sunday, Sharad Pawar's nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar led a split in the NCP, taking eight party MLAs with him to ally with the BJP in Maharashtra. He took oath as deputy chief minister and the eight NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the alliance government led by the Shiv Sena breakaway Eknath Shinde and the BJP.

The party founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999 suffered a vertical split after his nephew Ajit Pawar broke ranks and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as deputy chief minister.



