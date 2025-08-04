Supreme Court Allows Sunil Shukla to Approach Bombay HC Seeking FIR Against Raj Thackeray, Derecognition of MNS Party

The Supreme Court on Monday, August 4, granted Sunil Shukla, National President of the Uttar Bhartiya Vikas Sena, the liberty to approach the Bombay High Court following his plea to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and to seek the de-recognition of the MNS by the Election Commission of India.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran clarified in its order on Monday that the apex court had not examined the merits of Shukla's case. The bench requested the Bombay High Court to address all issues presented in the petition when considering the matter.

Shukla sought that an FIR be lodged against Raj Thackeray, alleging that Thackeray delivered an inflammatory speech during the Gudi Padwa rally on March 30, 2025. According to the petition, Thackeray’s remarks incited violence against North Indians working in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, particularly targeting those engaged in public-facing jobs for speaking Hindi. He had also sought protection from allegedly receiving death threats from MNS workers.

In addition to the FIR, Shukla has sought the derecognition of the MNS as a political party, arguing that its actions—allegedly driven by anti-North Indian rhetoric—are in violation of electoral and constitutional norms.