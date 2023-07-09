Supreme Court doors are always open for us says, Uddhav Thackeray on issue of petitions seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs

Maharashtra Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, said he is waiting to see how the BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs.' On the issue of petitions seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray said the state Assembly Speaker will have to decide on it within a given framework.



"If the Speaker tries to bypass it, the Supreme Court's doors are always open for us," he told reporters in Nagpur after starting a two-day tour of the Vidarbha region in Maharashtra. The Uddhav Thackeray-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed in June last year after a revolt led by Eknath Shinde against the Shiv Sena leadership. Shinde later became the CM with BJP's support.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and Maharashtra Assembly polls next year, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray began a two-day tour of the state's Vidarbha region on Sunday. During this tour, Thackeray will interact with his party workers and boost their morale. The tour comes days after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar’s rebellion. Pawar along with 8 other NCP MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde led Maharashtra government. The former Maharashtra chief minister reached Nagpur in the morning and held discussions with the party members and supporters from Yavatmal, Washim, Amaravati, Akola and Nagpur in the Vidarbha region.Thackeray is also set to visit Poharadevi temple which is a major religious place for the Banjara community and is spread in the Vidarbha region. The leader’s meetings are focused on sensitising them and “boosting their morale” against the recent split in the party, which “weakened” it in the state Legislative Assembly, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader told PTI earlier. These discussions are also about how he has been betrayed by the BJP and his party colleagues. The leader also told PTI that this was also a preparation for the next year's Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.