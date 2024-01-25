Supreme Court Hears Curative Petition on Maratha Reservation, Maharashtra Awaits Verdict

New Delhi: A curative petition filed by the Maharashtra government on Maratha reservation was heard in a closed room by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday. However, it is not clear what the decision was on the petition and today's date for the verdict has been postponed. The results can be announced on Thursday, Saturday, or anytime after January 29.

Two petitions, namely Government of Maharashtra Vs Jayashree Patil and Jayashree Patil Vs Vinod Patil were presented before the CJI and Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bhushan Gawai. But the outcome of the hearing has not been announced today.

Justice Shinde committee gets extension

The committee headed by former judge Sandeep Shinde, which was set up to decide the procedure for issuing Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community in Marathwada, has been given an extension till February 29, 2024. The General Administration Department issued a government order in this regard on Wednesday.

We gave a lot of time to the government, there is no retreat now: Manoj Jarange-Patil

We gave the government more than seven months, how much more time to give, we will not back down now. I will definitely go to Mumbai.

Changes in the path of the march

The stretch from Bundgarden Bridge to Jehangir Hospital was likely to be narrowed due to the Metro construction, leading to traffic snarls in the Pune station area. The police requested Jarange-Patil to change the route and changed the route of the padayatra.

Govt positive on reservation; Protest should be called off: CM

Satara: The government is positive about reservations for the Maratha community. Under the guidance of the Backward Classes Commission, a survey is being conducted through 1.40 lakh employees to see how the Maratha community is backward. After receiving its report, the government will hold a special session and decide on the reservation. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday appealed to Jarange-Patil to call off their agitation. He was speaking to the media after coming to his village Dare Tamba in Mahabaleshwar taluka for a pilgrimage to the deity.