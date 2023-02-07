Supreme Court refuses to grant relief to Rapido against Maharashtra ban on bike aggregators

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant relief to Rapido against the Maharashtra government's ban on bike aggregators. Amid Rapido's stalled operations in Maharashtra, the apex court sent the firm back to the Bombay High Court and said it can challenge the Maharashtra committee charged with developing a legal framework.

The Maharashtra government told the Supreme Court that it is considering a new scheme for bike taxi aggregators in the state.

The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra government committee to finalise a decision on a legal framework by March 31. Rapido had challenged the Bombay High Court order directing the discontinuation of Rapido services in Maharashtra.