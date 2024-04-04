Supreme Court Set to Announce Verdict on Navneet Rana's Alleged Bogus Caste Certificate Case Today

Today is the last day for filing nominations for the Lok Sabha seat in Amravati. Navneet Rana, fielded by the BJP, will file her nomination from Amravati Lok Sabha seat today. The verdict in the fake caste certificate case of Navneet Rana will be announced today.

Also Read | Sanjay Nirupam Expelled: Former Congress Leader Reacts On His Suspension

In 2021, the Bombay High Court declared Navneet Rana's caste certificate invalid. Navneet Rana had then moved to the Supreme Court which had stayed the high court's decision. The arguments of both groups in the bogus caste certificate verification case were completed on February 28. The Supreme Court had reserved its verdict in this regard. The final verdict is due today. Today's result will be crucial for Navneet Rana's candidature.

Meanwhile, the verdict in the case will be read out in open court and the results will not be uploaded on the website. The Bombay High Court had ruled that Navneet Rana's caste certificate was fake. Navneet Rana had moved the Supreme Court against this. It was found that Navneet Rana's father had given a fake school leaving certificate for a caste certificate. Also, Navneet Rana and her father were absent from several high court dates. A case has been registered against Navneet Rana and her father at Mulund police station.

Rashmi Barve's caste validity certificate result today

On the other hand, congress leader Rashmi Barve's caste validity certificate will also be declared today. The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court will pronounce its verdict today. Rashmi Barve's nomination papers were rejected after her caste validity certificate was canceled by the caste verification committee. She had then moved to the High Court. The hearing was held on Wednesday and the verdict was reserved for Thursday after hearing arguments from both sides.