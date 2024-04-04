Sanjay Nirupam Expelled: Former Congress Leader Reacts On His Suspension

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said he had resigned before Congress's expulsion notice came: 'Good to see such promptness. ' Looks like, immediately after the party received my resignation letter last night, they decided to issue my expulsion. Good to see such promptness. Just sharing this info. I will give detail statement today between 11.30 to 12 PM," said Nirupam.

The Congress expelled former MP Sanjay Nirupam from the party on Wednesday. An order to this effect was issued by party general secretary KC Venugopal. “Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, the Congress president has approved the expulsion of Sanjay Nirupam from the party for a period of six years with immediate effect,” says the order.

The former Congress MP had been sidelined in the party. He was peeved that he was not given the Mumbai North West seat to contest. Nirupam blamed the Congress leadership for allowing the Shiv Sena (UBT) to contest from there. Despite Congress’ insistence, Uddhav Thackeray had declared Amol Kirtikar as their candidate for the seat.Nirupam has been saying that the Congress had allowed itself to be arm-twisted by the Shiv Sena (UBT). “Congress is going against a particular religion because it is following too much secularism,” he told Marathi news channel ABP Majha.