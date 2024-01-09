Supriya Sule Criticises Ajit Pawar in Veiled Attack, States 84 Year Old Sharad Pawar is Tenacious Despite Age 

Pune: In a veiled attack on Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Paw84-Year-Oldiya Sule on Monday (January 8) said, "Sharad Pawar is 84 years old, but his work is such that anyone should take inspiration from him. The way he is fighting is also worth emulating."

Sule met Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar and discussed the problems of the city. She also demanded that the Municipal Administration should work in coordination with the Urban Development Department and Irrigation Department to address the issues of water, garbage, and traffic.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, when asked about Ajit Pawar's criticism, Sule said, "I have not come into politics to make noise. I am a social worker who grew up during the tenure of Yashwantrao Chavan. It is easy to make noise, but it is very difficult to sit quietly and tolerate."

"I would be happy if Prakash Ambedkar joins the Maha Vikas Aghadi. I would like to see him in Parliament. We will soon announce the planning of the India Front. The seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha elections will also be finalized soon," Sule added.