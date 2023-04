Supriya Sule demands formation of panel to probe incident, after 12 die of sunstroke in Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supriya Sule targetted Maharashtra government over the death of 12 people due to sunstroke after a state award event in Navi Mumbai and demanded the formation of a panel to probe the incident.

I express condolences to the bereaved families. Since the temperature is increasing, everybody should be a little sensitive while organising a public event. I heard CM Eknath Shinde announcing the ex-gratia, but I would like to say that the worth of human life cannot be Rs 5 lakh, Sule said.

When asked about the Opposition's demand for registration of an offence of culpable homicide in the sunstroke tragedy, the NCP leader alleged the state government is also insensitive towards farmers, women's safety, and damage caused by unseasonal rains.

This is a tragic incident and it was a black day for the state. The state government should form a committee. It was the state government that had invited people who follow Appasaheb Dharamadhikari (the recipient of the Maharashtra Bhushan award) for the function, so the state should explain.

Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony was held in the open in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning, which was attended by several lakh people, most of them followers of awardee Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

Asked about speculations in political circles after senior NCP leader and her cousin Ajit Pawar reportedly cancelling his scheduled events, Sule said Ajit attended the MVA rally in Nagpur on Sunday. I think media should form a separate unit to track Ajit Pawar's whereabouts, she quipped.

The Lok Sabha member from Baramati said Maharashtra is facing several big issues like unemployment and crop loss. We all are busy on these issues. If any leader is cancelling any event, there is no need to speculate, she added.