Supriya Sule on murder of woman in Mumbai says, horrific and outrageous incident

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule described as extremely horrific and outrageous the incident in which a woman was found cut into pieces in Mira Bhayandar area of Maharashtra’s Thane district, and alleged that crime against women was on the rise in the state as criminals have no fear of law.

She also said that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio, should concentrate on his department seriously. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, hit back saying Fadnavis was capable of taking action in the Mira Bhayandar case.

The body of a 36-year-old woman, chopped into several pieces, was found in a flat on the seventh floor of a building in the Mira Bhayandar area of Thane on Wednesday night, police said. The victim, Saraswati Vaidya, was in a live-in relationship with a man, identified as Manoj Sahani (56), and the couple had been residing in the flat since the last three years, they said, adding that the police have taken into custody two suspects.