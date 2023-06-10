Supriya Sule to be chairperson of NCP’s central election authority

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, who was made a working president of the NCP, has also become the chairperson of the party’s central election authority.

As the party celebrated 24 years of formation on Saturday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar declared Praful Patel and Sule working presidents, marking a generational shift in the organisation and virtually sidelining nephew Ajit Pawar, who is known to display rebellious streaks.

Apart from the big role, Sule will also be the chairperson of NCP’s central election authority and the in-charge of Maharashtra, Haryana Punjab as well as the party’s women, youth and students wings. The central election authority plays a key role in deciding on candidates for various polls.

The assigning of new roles to Sule and Patel comes a little more than a month after Sharad Pawar sprung a surprise by announcing his resignation, triggering dramatic scenes by emotional party workers, who quit en masse. Relenting to pressure from party leaders and workers, Pawar revoked his decision after three days.

I cannot disrespect their feelings. I am overwhelmed by the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you, and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire, the veteran politician said taking back his decision.