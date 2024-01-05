Supriya Sule Vows to Create a Safe Environment for Women in Maharashtra

Maharashtra is preparing for the imminent election, as candidates strive to uphold their commitments to the electorate. Recently, NCP MP Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, articulated her primary focus on ensuring women's safety in the state and confronting the unseen influence of Delhi.

While addressing to public, Supriya Sule asserted, "Never fight with one who is poor. If you want to fight, you have to fight against those who are stronger than you. My fight is not with anyone in Maharashtra. I will not even fight them...The fight is with the invisible power of Delhi...I promise the people of the state that a safe environment will be created for women in the state...A word is worth a lifetime. The guarantee is for one year, three years or five years..."

Supriya Sule Provides Insights on Seat Sharing

Eariler, while addressing a media address, Member of Parliament Supriya Sule revealed that the decision regarding seat-sharing had been reached during a pivotal meeting of leaders from Congress-NCP (SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) in New Delhi. Notable figures present at this significant gathering included Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other senior leaders from their respective parties. Sule underscored that the seat-sharing formula has been conclusively determined, and an official announcement is anticipated within a week, although she abstained from divulging further details.

Emphasizing the collaborative effort of all Opposition parties, Sule expressed the shared objective of safeguarding democracy, the Constitution, and the nation's development. In response to a question, she acknowledged the pivotal role played by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Aghadi within the national Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

Over the preceding six months, VBA has actively pursued integration with MVA and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, advocating for a stake of 25 percent or 12 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. However, reservations from Congress and some leaders of other parties have tempered enthusiasm for this proposition. Faced with delays and the potential exclusion from alliances, VBA has issued a warning to independently contest all 48 seats, a move that could disrupt the calculations of Opposition parties and fragment their votes.

India is poised to conduct general elections to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha, with the expected timeframe falling between April and May 2024.