Sushmita Sen pens heartfelt birthday post for her 'baba'
By ANI | Published: December 19, 2021 08:20 AM2021-12-19T08:20:21+5:302021-12-19T08:30:07+5:30
As her father turned a year older on Sunday, actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming post for him on social media.
"Happppyyyyy Birthday Baba. A marvellously loving & kind human being, I am blessed to call my Father...and for my children, the ultimate Grandfather #tata," she wrote.
On the special occasion, she also hopes to inherit her father's strength and indomitable spirit.
"To your health & happiness always...for all the lives you touch & the hope you shower...for your silent strength & indomitable spirit ..one I hope to inherit & nurture this lifetime!!! YOU ARE AMAZING BABA!!! I LOVE YOU!!!! Thank you God!!! #blessed #duggadugga," Sushmita added.
Alongside the note, she shared a string of images of her baba.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita recently enthralled everyone with her performance in the second season of 'Aarya'.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor