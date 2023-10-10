Swiggy riders in Mumbai announce indefinite strike, seek better working conditions

Swiggy, the Bengaluru-based food delivery aggregator, have launched an "indefinite strike" in Mumbai, seeking higher payout and improved working conditions. The strike, organised by the Shiv Sena-affiliated union Rashtriya Karmachari Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), was prompted by the lack of response from Swiggy's management to the workers' grievances. Kiran Pawaskar, the union's leader, revealed that Swiggy delivery workers had recently joined their union.

"The management informed us that around 22,000 individuals work as delivery personnel for them. Last month, I conducted a meeting with them to present the workers' concerns," he said. However, Pawaskar was frustrated with the lack of a positive response from the company a month later, leading to their decision to call for a strike. He claimed that approximately 8,000 workers are affiliated with this union, emphasising that the workers themselves are eager for a return to normalcy. Pawaskar noted that another round of meetings is scheduled in the coming days, and if there's no resolution, the strike may continue or escalate into protests.The strike is currently localised to Mumbai and surrounding areas like Virar, with the primary demands centred on improved pay and working conditions. Although Swiggy has not issued a statement, disgruntled users of the app have taken to social media to vent their frustrations