Take a Selfie, Dine with Chief Minister: Opportunity for School Students and Teachers Across the State

Mumbai: The state school education department has appealed to parents and students to take selfies and upload them on the website along with a letter from the Chief Minister highlighting the educational quality of children in the state. It has also been urged to write the educational slogan in self-sign and upload it too. A cash prize will be awarded to the first-place finisher from each district out of the students participating in the two separate activities. Students, three other family members, and classroom teachers will also be able to have lunch with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. About one lakh government and private schools have participated in the initiative of Mukhyamantri Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala organized by the School Education Department this year.

It is under this initiative that the chief minister's letter addressed to students has been made available to 2.11 crore students.

In this letter, he highlights the quality of education. Children and parents have to take selfies with this letter.

The deadline for all three activities will be Feb. 25. Registration needs to be done at https://www.mahacmletter.in/ before uploading the photo.

Reading Pledge:

In order to develop the habit of reading in every student, a reading habit pledge has to be taken. Students have to take a pledge that they will read two pages every night and go to sleep. It should also be uploaded on the website.