"Take concrete action by tonight or face consequences": Manoj Jarange Patil warns state govt

The Maratha community is standing firm in its demand for a "complete" reservation and is calling on the State government to have a special meeting in the state legislature to discuss the issue. Manoj Jarange, an activist who has been on an indefinite hunger strike to support the reservation demand, issued a serious warning on Tuesday, saying he would stop drinking water from Wednesday night if the government didn't grant the full quota.

Jarange stressed that the government mustn't make things difficult for the peaceful Maratha youth participating in protests. If they do, he warned, there would be a strong response. Speaking from Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district, where he has been fasting since October 25, Jarange criticized Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for saying those involved in violent incidents in Beed would face charges of attempted murder.

Jarange also expressed dissatisfaction with the state Cabinet's decision to provide Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas in the Marathwada region. He called on the government to accept the initial report of the Shinde committee and to hold a special legislative session to decide on the Maratha quota. Furthermore, Jarange urged the chief minister to ensure that economically disadvantaged Maratha youth in Beed aren't subjected to harassment. He warned that a strong response would be mounted if such harassment persisted.

In addition to addressing the government's stance, Jarange criticized certain Other Backward Classes (OBC) leaders who have opposed the reservation for the Maratha community within the OBC category.

Maratha reservation reaches Delhi

The Maratha reservation movement in Maharashtra has also reached Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is gathering information about the developments in the state from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Leaders from Maharashtra are likely to be summoned to Delhi soon to discuss the issue, and a resolution is expected.

Appeal from Chief Minister

MLAs and leaders are resigning for Maratha reservation. Some MLAs and leaders of the Shiv Sena (Shinde group) have submitted their resignations. In a meeting held at Varsha's residence on Tuesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde issued an appeal, stating, "We are committed to providing Maratha reservation, and we urge you not to resign." The chief minister had called for a meeting of party ministers, MLAs, and leaders. He expressed confidence that everything necessary will be done for Maratha reservation.

Maharashtra govt accepts Shinde panel report on procedure to grant Kunbi certificates to Marathas

The state cabinet on Tuesday accepted the first report of the retired Justice Sandeep Shinde Committee, which outlined procedures for Maratha-Kunbi and Kunbi-Maratha caste certificates based on documents from the Nizam era and other available records in Marathwada. The government order on this matter was issued last night. According to the report, approximately 1.7 crore records have been examined in all eight districts of Marathwada, revealing 13,498 old Kunbi records. The cabinet has approved the immediate initiation of the process to issue Kunbi caste certificates to individuals with such records.

The documents will be digitized for translation and preservation. The cabinet has also approved making them available to the public and issuing Kunbi caste certificates based on these records. Additionally, the Cabinet approved instructing the Backward Classes Commission to gather new empirical data.

Shinde assures Jarange-Patil about reservation

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Patil over the phone, inquiring about his health. He assured Patil that a definitive decision regarding granting Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community would be made during the Cabinet meeting. Shinde emphasized the government's strong commitment to providing a lasting reservation. After the reassuring conversation, Jarange-Patil also decided to end his water fast and took water.

All party meeting

CM Shinde has called an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the state amid the intensified Maratha quota agitation which took a violent turn in some parts of the state, but Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray has not been invited for the meet.

MSRTC bus services disrupted in Marathwada

On Tuesday, services of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses were stopped completely in five districts of Marathwada in central Maharashtra amid the violence. Bus services in Parbhani, Dharashiv, Latur, Jalna and Nanded districts have been suspended completely for the last three-four days while they have been hit to some extent in Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Solapur districts, said the official of the state-owned corporation.

Mob torches Jalna panchayat samiti office

A mob set afire a panchayat samiti office in Jalna. A group of Maratha quota agitators, chanting “Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha,” arrived at the panchayat samiti office in Jalna’s Ghansawangi on Monday, and vandalized the premises.