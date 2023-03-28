Tanaji Sawant alleges Fadnavis' involvement in toppling Thackeray govt

The Health Minister of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena leader, Tanaji Sawant, has made a startling revelation regarding his involvement in a plan to overthrow the government of Uddhav Thackeray after he was denied a cabinet position.

During a cabinet expansion on December 30, Sawant was not given a position.

Sawant, who was addressing people in Paranada town of Dharashiv district during a local wrestling competition, said, “I had done a good job when the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena government was in power, but I was still denied a cabinet berth. At that moment, I decided not to come back to Matoshree or Uddhav Thackeray again.”

Elaborating on the strategy, Sawant said, “With the help of Devendra Fadnavis, we won the Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections by allying with the BJP at local level. That was my first open revolt against Thackeray. Post that, I started meeting Shiv Sena MLAs and leaders and tried to convince them. I took approximately more than 150 meetings across the state to change the minds of Shiv Sena MLAs. Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis helped me a lot and we managed to topple the government of Uddhav Thackeray.”

According to Sawant, Thackeray had rejected the mandate given by people in the 2019 elections. “People had voted for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, but he allied with Sharad Pawar and the Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi. When I was not given cabinet rank, I met Thackeray and told him that I will not climb the stairs of your house again.”

“At that moment, I decided to take the first step of rebellion. On January 3, on the orders of Fadnavis, we formed the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Dharashiv Zilla Parishad and acquired power. Post this ZP election, I was in touch with Fadnavis and Shinde. I also met Shiv Sena MLAs from Vidarbha, Marathwada and Western Maharashtra,” he said.

It is noteworthy that a leader from the Shinde camp has disclosed Fadnavis' name as the mastermind behind the MVA government's downfall, which is the first time this information has been revealed. Fadnavis has consistently denied any involvement in the BJP's attempts to overthrow the Thackeray-led government. Sawant's allegation is likely to create an awkward situation for him.