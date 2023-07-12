Tarnishing image of Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut takes a dig at Devendra Fadnavis



Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut launched attack on Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said he is tarnishing the image of Maharastra. Our state was ahead in every field until his government took over.

There has been a significant increase in corruption under his tenure. Look at Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal the current government is full of corrupt leaders, Devendra Fadnavis should take responsibility.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena (UBT) asked Fadnavis to explain whether Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel and Hasan Mushrif who have joined his government are tainted or clean. Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the past has raided Pawar and Mushrif in alleged money laundering cases. It also asked about the status of cases against MLAs of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena who are being probed by the ED.