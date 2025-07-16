'Teach Marathi in Madrasas': Nitesh Rane Sparks Row Over Marathi Language (Watch Video)

Nitesh Rane, Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister, has once again stirred controversy by saying teach Marathi language in Madarsas instead of Urdu and argued to give Azaan (Islamic call to prayer) in Marathi too. Rane, while speaking to the media, said, "What’s the need for a separate pathshala? Just start teaching Marathi in the madrasas — that’s the simplest solution. There’s no need to set up a separate school. There are many madrasas in Maharashtra. Instead of Urdu, start teaching Marathi there."

Rane was responding to a media query that Congress is opening Marathi schools (pathshalas) in some parts of Mumbai. "The opposition should ask Muslims to give the Azaan in Marathi. Instead of Urdu, teach Marathi in madrasas. Otherwise, all one gets from there is a gun." His statements sparked another language controversy as opposition parties accused him of promoting communal and linguistic discord.

Rane, on business near temples, said Muslims run businesses at Hindu religious places. "Outside our temples, there are 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, but inside the shops, it's Abdul sitting there."

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan accused Rane and the BJP of "spreading hatred in the name of religion and language", and called on the Chief Minister to take action. Congress leader Amin Patel countered Rane’s claims, stating, "Madrasas already teach English and Hindi, and in some cases, Marathi as well. Azaan is a religious practice conducted in Arabic, not a linguistic matter."