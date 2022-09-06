Teachers in Maharashtra's Latur protest against education department

Teachers in Maharashtra's Latur district tied black ribbons to their arms to register their protest against the 'Aaple Guruji Abhiyan' (my teacher initiative) launched by the state education department, an official said on Tuesday.Under the Aaple Guruji Abhiyan, the education department has directed schools to put up photos of teachers in the classrooms.

The teachers also protested BJP MLA Prashant Bamb's remark that several Zilla Parishad teachers were not staying in the areas where their schools are situated but continue to receive rent as part of their salary. Teachers are entrusted with other tasks apart from schooling. Now, the education department has ordered to display teachers' photos in classrooms. The move has caused displeasure. Apart from this, MLA Bamb has made wrong statements about teachers," district chief of the Teachers Congress Keshav Gambhire said.