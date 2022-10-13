Team Thackeray claps back at BMC after HC relief in Rutuja Latke resignation controversy

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had faced huge embarrassment with the Bombay High Court directing it to accept the resignation of Rutuja Latke.

The court earlier in the day asked the BMC to accept Latke's resignation, paving the way for her to contest November 3 by-election to the Andheri East Assembly constituency as the candidate of the `Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' party.

According to PTI, Party leader and former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the BMC was an autonomous body and it should not make "a joke of itself" by working under political pressure. “I have been saying this since the beginning that the BMC will fall flat on its face,” she added.

Sushma Andhare, another leader of the Thackeray faction, said the BMC did the same thing when it denied permission to the party for the Dussehra rally. The HC later asked it grant the permission. “If BMC officers are acting like politicians, they should take membership of political parties. This is not expected from a civic body,” she said. The entire party will contest the byelection with full strength, Andhare added.