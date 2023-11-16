Teen arrested for murdering his girlfriend in Thane

A 16-year-old youth has been apprehended in Thane district for reportedly killing his girlfriend, while his father, who is also implicated in the case, is currently evading authorities, as stated by the police on Wednesday. The body of an unidentified woman, was discovered near the railway tracks close to Haji Malang Hills on October 27, according to Senior Inspector Anil Jagtap of Hill Line police station.

The victim, strangulated with a rope, was identified as a 22-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar. Probe revealed that the minor was in a relationship with the woman but his family was opposed to it as she belonged to a so-called lower caste.

The minor, his father and another person allegedly killed her following a dispute on October 25, the official said. While the minor and his accomplice were arrested from Bihar on November 7, his father was still on the run. Further probe was on.



