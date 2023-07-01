Teenage girl abducted and sexually assaulted in Nagpur; suspect arrested

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Bhivapur taluka, Nagpur, on Monday (June 26, 2023), a 17-year-old girl fell victim to a heinous crime. The young girl, who had gone to call her grandmother, was forcefully abducted from the road and subjected to a horrifying act of sexual assault in her own residence.

The suspect has been identified as Sagar Janardan Raut, aged 22. According to reports, the victim, who was on her way to call her grandmother around 12 noon on Monday, was abducted by the accused. He took her to his residence where he subjected her to sexual assault. Fortunately, the victim managed to free herself from the clutches of the accused. She then bravely recounted the entire incident to her family. In response to the family's complaint, the police have arrested the accused individual.

According to the police, the victim is currently in 12th grade. Her parents work as farm laborers to sustain their family. The accused had been harassing the victim for several days. He would frequently tease her during her commute, standing near the entrance of her college. He would chase her and subject her to racial slurs. The victim had informed her parents about the situation, hoping for understanding and support. However, instead of providing assistance, the accused intensified his harassment towards the girl.