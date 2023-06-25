Telangana CM KCR on 2-day Maharashtra tour from June 26

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit Pandharpur and Tuljapur temple towns during his two-day visit to Maharashtra starting from Monday, a functionary of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) said.The BRS has been trying to make inroads into Maharashtra ahead of the state Assembly polls due next year. Rao, popularly known as 'KCR', will arrive at Omerga in Osmanabad district on Monday and will then leave for Solapur.

On Tuesday, he will visit the Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur town of Solapur and offer prayers to the deity, the BRS functionary said. BRS is trying to gain a foothold in Maharashtra ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BRS has already held rallies in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of Maharashtra. The crowd at BRS rallies in Maharashtra has made mainstream political parties in the western state worried, observed political pundits.