Temperature Fluctuations Ahead: Mumbai's Weather Forecast Revealed

Mumbai residents endured elevated temperatures throughout the past week. However, today greeted the city with clear skies and a gentle breeze, with temperatures ranging between a minimum of 23 and a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), this week is anticipated to be devoid of heatwave conditions, with temperatures expected to remain below 35 degrees Celsius until Sunday. Sunny weather is predicted later in the day, encompassing both Mumbai and its suburbs.

Furthermore, the minimum temperature is forecasted to drop to 22 degrees Celsius on April 10 and 11, followed by a rise to 25 degrees Celsius on April 12 and 13. Maximum temperatures are also expected to increase, reaching 33 degrees Celsius. However, starting from April 14, temperatures may soar to 35 degrees Celsius, surpassing the normal level of 32 degrees Celsius. Winds are expected to blow at a speed of 5.6 km/h from the northeasterly direction.

Currently, humidity levels stand at 67%, showing a gradual increase. IMD forecasts indicate fluctuations in Mumbai's temperature over the next five days. As for air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai is recorded at 109, categorized as 'moderate' by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 fall into the 'satisfactory' category. However, AQI levels between 100 and 200 are labeled 'moderate', signaling the need for caution.