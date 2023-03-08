Temperature to rise by 5 degrees in next two days, heat wave alert for Konkan

The atmosphere in the state is set to heat up after untimely rains. According to the Met Department, the mercury in the state is set to rise for the next two days.

Konkan in particular has been warned of a heat wave. The weather department has appealed for caution as the temperature is going to rise by four to five degrees Celsius in a day. In this regard, a circular has also been issued. Apart from this, fruits and vegetables are also predicted to be affected by this heat wave.

A heatstroke warning has been issued in some areas of Chiplun-Ratnagiri, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. In Vidarbha, however, rain with lightning has been predicted in some places.

The Met Department has predicted an increase of 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above the normal maximum temperature on March 9. Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg in Konkan have been warned of a heat wave. An increase in temperature can affect fruits and vegetables. Mango-cashew can be affected by heat.