Temporary traffic diversions in Pune on Thursday for Bakri Eid celebrations, check details here

Tomorrow, on the 29th of June, Pune city is gearing up for Bakrid celebrations. On this special day, Muslims will gather in mosques and Eidgah grounds across their neighbourhoods to offer collective prayers. To accommodate the anticipated large number of attendees, specific traffic arrangements have been put in place near the Eidgah Maidan, close to Golibar Maidan in Camp, to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles in the area.

To avoid crowding and traffic congestion, temporary alterations to the traffic routes will be in effect on the 29th of June. Starting from 6 am until the conclusion of namaz prayers at the Eidgah in Golibar Maidan Chowk, there will be a restriction on all vehicles between Mammadevi Chowk and Golibar Maidan Chowk, as well as Dhole Patil (Seven Loves) Chowk.

Affected Road: During the namaz prayer time, the road from Golibar Chowk to Swargate will be temporarily closed.

Alternative Route: From Golibar Chowk, motorists should make a left turn at CDO Chowk, followed by a right turn at Giridhar Bhawan Chowk, and finally another right turn at Seven Loves Chowk to reach their intended destination.

Closed Route: Traffic traveling from CDO Chowk to Golibar Chowk during the namaz prayer time, from 6 am to 11 am, will be diverted upon completion of the prayer.

Alternative Route: Vehicles heading from Lullanagar towards Khanya Maruti Chowk should take the route via Khatav Bangla Chowk – Napier Road – Mammadevi Chowk Bishop School or Wanwadi Bazar Chowk – Bhairobanala. Another option is to go through Giridhar Bhavan Chowk.

Road closure: Traffic moving from Seven Loves Chowk to the Golibar Maidan will be temporarily halted.

Alternate Route: Motorists should take the route through Salisbury Park CDO Chowk and Bhairobanala to reach their desired destination.

Closed Road: The road connecting Mammadevi Chowk to Golibar Chowk on Solapur Road will be closed.

Alternative Route: Commuters can reach their destination by taking the route through Mammadevi Chowk Bishop School or Old Command Hospital.

Closed Route: Traffic heading from Bhairobanala to Golibar Chowk will be closed at Bhairobanala and redirected to Empress Garden and Lullanagar.

Alternative Route: Take Prince of Wales Road (Empress Garden Road) or use the route Bhairobanala-Wanavadi Bazar-Lullanagar to reach the desired destination.

Closed Road: Heavy goods vehicles, heavy passenger vehicles, ST buses, and PMPML buses are prohibited from entering the Kondhwa area towards the Golibar Chowk.

Alternate Route: The aforementioned vehicles should follow the alternate route from Lullanagar Chowk via Bhairobanala Chowk or Gangadham Chowk to reach their desired destination.