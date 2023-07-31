Tension mounts at Sambhaji Bhide's Buldhana public meeting with activists' detentions

Amidst the ongoing controversy, Sambhaji Bhide's meeting in Khamgaon faced turmoil once again. Activists from Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and All India Panthers were detained by the police for their aggressive protests. The venue area remains tense.

The Khamgaon police took action against the office-bearers and activists of Vanchit and Panthers as they attempted to reach the meeting venue. Bhide's rally, scheduled at Chopade Bhavan in the bypass area, commenced even before the designated time of 5 pm on Monday, Loksatta reported.

Sambhaji Bhide made his way into the venue, while the police detained Vanchit and Panther activists who were displaying black flags and expressing their protest. Members of the Mali community also participated in the demonstration. The meeting area has now been converted into a police camp.