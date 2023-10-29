Thackeray government played a major role in driving out industries from Maharashtra says, Uday Samant

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant alleged the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government was responsible for big-ticket projects like Vedanta Foxconn moving out of the state.He demanded that Shiv Sena (UBT) apologise to the people for "making investors lose the faith and confidence in the state government"."The Thackeray government was solely responsible for big businesses like Vedanta Foxconn, Airbus Tata and Bulk Drug Park moving out of Maharashtra," he alleged.

Opposition parties have slammed the Shinde-Fadnavis government over the alleged shift of top diamond traders and merchants from Mumbai to Surat.“Vaze, who was suspended from the police service for his alleged involvement in a custodial death, was reinstated into the force in 2020. He was later arrested for planting of gelatine-sticks-laden Mahindra Scorpio with a threat note near Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani, one of the most respected business families in India, in February 2021. MP Sanjay Raut in March 2021 protected Vaze and called him an ‘honest and capable’ officer,” the minister said.

According to Samant, the incident involving the threat to Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Ambani and the role of Vaze and others have led to driving out industries from Maharashtra.“The Vaze incidence and political protection given to him will have long lasting impact on Maharashtra as a safe destination for business and investment. Instead of politicising the issue, the Thackerays must apologise to the people for making investors lose faith and confidence in the state government,” Sawant said.