Thackeray Sena Leader Sushma Andhare Claims BJP's Unmesh Patil Will Soon Join Their Ranks

There has been a series of defections of leaders who were left out of candidatures by their respective. In a major setback to the BJP in North Maharashtra, Unmesh Patil, the sitting MP from Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency, is likely to join the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party. Patil had met MP Sanjay Raut today. After this, he also went to meet Shiv Sena Uddhav Bal Thackeray party chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree. Meanwhile, Thackeray's Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare claimed that Unmesh Patil's entry into the party has been confirmed and the party's induction ceremony will be held tomorrow.



"Tomorrow at 12.30 pm, sitting Jalgaon MP Unmesh Patil will join the party at Matoshree in the presence of respected party chief Uddhav Saheb," Andhare said. "Warm welcome to the original Shiv Sena family," he added.

Upset over ticket cut for a long time

Unmesh Patil, who is an MP from Jalgaon Lok Sabha seat, has been dropped by the BJP which has fielded Smita Wagh in his place this time. Unmesh Patil was unhappy with the party since he was denied a ticket. They were also looking for other options. In the Maha Vikas Aghadi seat-sharing arrangement, the seat will go to the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Bal Thackeray party. So Patil had met Uddhav Thackeray to join the party. This morning, he first met Sanjay Raut and then Uddhav Thackeray. It is learnt that his entry into the party was confirmed only due to positive discussions during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Sushma Andhare has said that Unmesh Patil will join our party tomorrow, but Patil himself has reacted cautiously. Speaking to the media after meeting Sanjay Raut, he said, "I respect you from the bottom of my heart. I'll talk about all your questions, doubts, and suggestions in detail soon. It wouldn't be fair to talk now. I'll communicate freely soon. Sanjay Raut and I have worked together in Parliament. We are always in talks with Sanjay Raut and colleagues. That's why I came to communicate. We don't see everything as politics. Friendship must be maintained beyond politics. Friendship is not being maintained at the present time and this is an attempt to preserve that friendship. Nothing else," Unmesh Patil said.