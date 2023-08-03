Thane: 2 injured, five houses damaged as tree falls in Kalyan

On Thursday, a tree fell in Kalyan, Maharashtra's Thane district, injuring two people and causing damage to five homes. The incident took place in a chawl along the railway tracks at 3pm, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Two persons were injured. The roofs of five houses in the chawl were damaged. Personnel from the fire brigade and RDMC removed the fallen branches, chopped the tree and cleared the area, he said.

Durvesh Bhoir (20) and Manjusha Kevad (26) were injured and are undergoing treatment in Kalwa civic hospital. The two were occupants of the houses on which the huge tree fell, he added.