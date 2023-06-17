Thane: 20-year-old detained for murdering friend and dumping body in river

An official announced on Saturday that a 20-year-old man has been detained in the Thane district of Maharashtra on suspicion of killing his companion and disposing of the body in a river. According to the official, the suspect has claimed that he killed the victim because she frequently made disparaging remarks about his deceased parents.

According to Prasad Pandhre, senior inspector of the Murbad police station, the body of a man tied with a huge stone was found in a river in their jurisdiction on June 11. As they began a probe, the Murbad police received a complaint about a missing man named Hemant, alias Kiran Nandu Kadav (24) of Dhanivali in the area. The official said the body recovered from the river turned out to be Kadav’s.

Working on intelligence and technical inputs, police zeroed in on Kadav’s friend Radheshyam Mohilal Singh. Police learnt that Singh had lost his parents when he was young. He and Kadav became friends six months ago and would drink together at times. However, Kadav would pass abusive remarks on Singh’s parents, the official said quoting the suspect.

Tired of his friend’s snide remarks, Singh hit Kadav with a stone and strangulated him to death before dumping the body in a river, the official added.