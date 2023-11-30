Thane: Around 200 persons held for unauthorised travel in reserved compartments

In a single evening, 311 individuals faced consequences for violating different sections of the Indian Railway Act in the district, as per an official statement released on Thursday. The special drive was conducted by the Railway Protection Force on Wednesday during evening peak hours.

A total of 197 individuals were apprehended for unauthorized entry into reserved compartments, 99 for trespassing within railway premises, and 13 for engaging in hawking and begging. The culprits were prosecuted before the Kalyan railway magistrate through video conference and a total fine of Rs 46,950 was recovered.

Indian Railways is a statutory body under the ownership of the Ministry of Railways, Government of India that operates India's national railway system. In 2020, Indian Railways carried 808.6 crore (8.086 billion) passengers and in 2022, Railways transported 1418.1 million tonnes of freight. It runs 13,169 passenger trains daily, on both long-distance and suburban routes, covering 7,325 stations across India. Mail or Express trains, the most common types of trains, run at an average speed of 50.6 km/h (31.4 mph). Suburban EMUs run at an average speed of 37.5 km/h (23.3 mph).