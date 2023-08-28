Thane: 32-year-old man rescued from Bhayander creek

A 32-year-old man was rescued from a creek by the local police and fishermen in Bhayander town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

Akash Gupta was walking on a railway bridge when he slipped and fell into the creek on Sunday evening, he said. The station master from Bhayander railway station alerted the police, following which the man was rescued by police personnel and fishermen, the official said. The man was rushed to a hospital and discharged after treatment, he said.

Earlier, Police announced on Monday that a 40-year-old man's body had been found on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The body, which was in a highly decomposed state, was found in the limits of Haloli village on the highway on Sunday, an official said.