Thane: 42-year-old man’s personal details misused to float firms fraud comes to light after he gets I-T notices for Rs 46 lakh

In the Thane district of Maharashtra, two firms were formed using a 42-year-old man's personal information, and transactions totaling roughly Rs 42 crore were made through them. The crime came to light after the Ulhasnagar resident, who works as a storekeeper in a private firm, received I-T (Income Tax) notices asking him to pay a tax of over Rs 46 lakh, he said.

Citing the FIR (first information report), the official said two trading companies named Hari Om Textiles and Tulsi Traders were floated using the man’s credentials and current accounts were opened in those companies’ names. Between 2014 and 2017, transactions worth Rs 41.91 crore were done through the two current accounts, the official said.