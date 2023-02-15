Thane: 45 godowns destroyed in fire, no casualties reported

Forty five godowns where paper, plastic and other scrap items were stored were destroyed in a fire which broke out in Maharashtra’s Thane district, officials said.

No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at 3.40 pm on Tuesday in Uttar Shiv village in Shil Phata area, Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

Around 10 fire engines from Thane, Navi Mumbai and other areas were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by about 8.30 am on Wednesday, CIDCO fire officer Pravin Bodke said.