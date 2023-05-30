Thane: 5 godowns, 2 tea stalls destroyed in fire, no casualties reported

Five godowns and two tea stalls were completely destroyed after a major fire broke out at a godown complex in Maharashtra's Thane district, civic officials said.

No person was injured in the fire which erupted at around 2 am in the godown complex located at Shilphata on Mumbra-Panvel road, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

A gas cylinder in one of the tea stalls also exploded during the blaze, he said. After being alerted, four fire engines were rushed to the spot along with the RDMC team, he said.

Three godowns where plastic, wooden materials and paper waste were kept, two empty godowns, and two tea stalls located nearby were destroyed in the fire, the official said. The blaze was brought under control after about five hours, he said.A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.