Thane: ACB held 2 officials for demanding bribe from contractor for clearing his dues

Two officials of a village in Maharashtra's Thane district were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 27,000 from a contractor for clearing his dues, an official from the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) said.

A village development officer and a woman sarpanch have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

The development officer and sarpanch of Gotheghar village in Shahapur taluka had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 and Rs 23,000 respectively from the contractor to clear his dues worth Rs 1.23 lakh, he said.

The ACB laid a trap at the panchayat office and nabbed the duo while accepting a part of the bribe amount from the complainant, the official added.