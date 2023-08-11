Thane: Barrack inaugurated for 12th battalion of RPSF
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 11, 2023 05:51 PM 2023-08-11T17:51:59+5:30 2023-08-11T17:52:15+5:30
In the Thane district of Maharashtra, a barrack was inaugurated and foundation stone was laid for an administrative building of ...
In the Thane district of Maharashtra, a barrack was inaugurated and foundation stone was laid for an administrative building of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF).
At a ceremony held in Thakurli, Central Railway General Manager Naresh Lalwani declared open the freshly built RPSF barrack and set the foundation stone for an administrative structure.
The four-storey barrack has the capacity to house 341 RPSF personnel of the 12th battalion and has a recreation room, conference cum counselling hall, advanced weapon stimulator room, among other facilities, the official said.Open in app