Thane: Barrack inaugurated for 12th battalion of RPSF

In the Thane district of Maharashtra, a barrack was inaugurated and foundation stone was laid for an administrative building of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF).

At a ceremony held in Thakurli, Central Railway General Manager Naresh Lalwani declared open the freshly built RPSF barrack and set the foundation stone for an administrative structure.

The four-storey barrack has the capacity to house 341 RPSF personnel of the 12th battalion and has a recreation room, conference cum counselling hall, advanced weapon stimulator room, among other facilities, the official said.