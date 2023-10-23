Thane: Case against 2 persons for selling fake Garba tickets

Two people are accused by the police of cheating and forgery after they reportedly sold fraudulent tickets for a Garba event in Thane, Maharashtra, an official said on Monday. At a Garba programme organised at Modella Mill Compound on Saturday during the ongoing Navratri festival, the security team got suspicious about the tickets of some female participants.

The man had allegedly sold 99 fake tickets, which were a duplicate copy of the original tickets, for Rs 700 each, thus causing a loss of Rs 69,300 to the programme organisers, the official said. The tickets were discovered to be false during the verification, according to a Wagle Estate police station representative.

A man was selling tickets outside the venue, it was discovered when the security staff questioned the attendees. Then he was apprehended by the event organisers. The event organisers later filed a police complaint against the man and his associate, based on which a case was registered against the duo on Sunday under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 465, 468, 471 (forgery) and 34 (common intention), he said.