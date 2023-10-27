Thane: Case registered against 200 people for defying prohibitory orders during pro-Palestine protest

The police in Thane district, Maharashtra, have filed charges against over 200 individuals who violated prohibitory orders by participating in a demonstration expressing solidarity with Palestine, according to authorities on Friday. The protest, organized by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), drew hundreds of participants in the Mumbra area on Wednesday afternoon.

An offence under section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered, he said. Sixteen accused have been identified in the FIR, he said, adding that no arrests have been made.

As per the first information report (FIR), protestors carried banners and shouted slogans in support of Palestine and defied the prohibitory orders in force in the commissionerate. A drone camera was also used to shoot the agitation, the official said