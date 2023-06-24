Thane: Case registered against two brothers for duping flat buyers of Rs 1.5 crore



Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against two brothers for allegedly duping five persons of nearly Rs 1.5 crore on the pretext of selling them flats, an official said.

The case against Kharghar residents Laxman Devaji Vavia (Patel) and his brother Haresh came on a complaint by a tax consultant from Mulund, a Mumbai suburb, and four of his friends.

The brothers have been accused of selling flats to the five that were either mortgaged or already sold to others, said the official citing the complaint filed at the CBD Belapur police station.

While the transactions began in 2018, the brothers neither handed over the flats to the complaints nor returned the money even after repeated follow-ups, he said. The case was registered and no arrests have been made yet.