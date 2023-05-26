Thane: Chemical tanker overturns on Ghodbunder road, causes traffic disruptions

In the early hours of Friday, a tanker transporting chemicals to Gujarat overturned on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident caused disruptions in traffic movement for a few hours.

According to the reports in PTI, the incident occurred at around 1:50 am in Patlipada. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. A tanker carrying 25 tonnes of toluene overturned, resulting in the spillage of the chemical onto the road. Upon receiving the information, both the fire brigade and RDMC team promptly arrived at the scene. To prevent any untoward incidents, they covered the spilled chemical with sand.

A crane was utilized to remove the tanker from the location, as it was en route from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Raigad district to Surat. With the successful removal of the tanker, the traffic on the route was restored by approximately 4 am, as per the reports.