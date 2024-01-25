Thane City Crime Branch Unit 5 Arrested Man Selling Cannabis Worth Rs 80 Lakh

On January 24, 2024, Senior Police Inspector Vikas Ghodke of Crime Branch Unit 5, Wagle, Thane received a tip from an informer that a man would be selling cannabis on a motorcycle at Majiwada junction, Thane at around 7:15 pm. Under the guidance of senior officers, a team of police officers and personnel from Crime Branch Unit 5, Thane, arrested a man named Abhay Parshuram Pagdhare, 43, a resident of Dahanu, Palghar, with 8 kg 82 grams of cannabis worth Rs 80,82,000.

The arrested man was carrying the cannabis in a bag on his motorcycle. He was also carrying a mobile phone, cash, and other items worth Rs 61,340. He was booked under sections 8 (c) and 20 (b) (ii) (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 at Kapurbawdi police station. The further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Pallavi Dhagepatil of Crime Branch.

This action was taken under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Dr. Punjabrao Ugale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nilesh Sonawane, Senior Police Inspector Vikas Ghodke of Crime Branch Unit 5, Wagle, Thane, Assistant Police Inspector Pallavi Dhagepatil, Bhushan Shinde, Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Ahire.