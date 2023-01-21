Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters remember late actor on his 37th birth anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has penned a moving note to her late brother on what would have been his 37th birthday. Shweta took to her Instagram account to share an unseen pic of the late actor with her kids. In the photo, Shweta’s daughter is seen kissing on Sushant’s cheek. Sushant’s nephew is also visible in the picture.

Sharing the adorable throwback, Shweta wrote, “Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai… Always remain happy wherever you are (I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) we love you infinity to the power infinity! At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. I am so proud of you my baby and always will be. #sushantday #sushantmoon." (sic)