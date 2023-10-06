Thane: Collector conducts late-night inspections at PHCs in remote areas

Following the recent fatalities at government hospitals in Nanded and Nagpur districts of Maharashtra, senior officials conducted surprise inspections at primary health centers (PHCs) in Thane district during late-night hours, as confirmed by an official on Friday.

As per a release issued by the district administration, collector Ashok Shingare and Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Manuj Jindal visited PHCs in Shahapur taluka on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and inspected the medical facilities.

During their visit, the officials inspected the primary health centers (PHCs) in Dolkhamb and Takipatar. They issued instructions to the staff, emphasizing the importance of providing treatment to anyone seeking medical assistance and not refusing treatment to anyone.

The collector emphasized that the state government has placed healthcare as a top priority, and the chief minister is actively overseeing efforts to ensure that people in remote areas receive adequate medical services. The staff was asked to update the details about stocks of medicines on the ‘e-sushrut’ and ‘e-aushadhi’ web portals from time to time, the release stated.