Thane: Constable found dead on railway tracks

Police constable, who was a bodyguard of a former Maharashtra minister, was found dead on railway tracks at Taloja in Thane district morning, with officials suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Government Railway Police have identified the constable as Vaibhav Kadam, who was a bodyguard of ex-minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad, said an official.

Kadam was also one of the accused in a case where a man, Anant Karmuse, had alleged that he was beaten up at Awhad’s Thane residence over a Facebook post.

It is suspected that Kadam jumped before a speeding train and died, the official said. Police have registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for post-mortem, said the official, adding that a probe is underway.