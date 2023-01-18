Thane: Covishield to be made available in TMC today

With the State Government making the Covishield vaccine available, the Thane Municipal Corporation's vaccination push will restart on January 18 at nine health centres.

The vaccination will be provided at Kalwa's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kisan Nagar's Parking Plaza, Manpada, Shil, Wadia, Lokmanya Korus, and Rosa Gardenia health centres, as well as Kalwa's Municipal Kausa Hospital. These facilities will provide the first, second, and booster doses to those over the age of 18.

TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar stated, "COVID-19 is under control in India; it is not over yet. COVID patients are seen in considerable numbers in countries other than India.

"However, as a precautionary measure, I appeal to all the citizens of Thane to get vaccinated," Bangar added.