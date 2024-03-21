Thane Crime: 3-Year-Old Girl Tortured, Beaten Up at Daycare Centre in Dombivli; No Arrests So Far

A three-year-old girl was allegedly beaten up at a creche cum daycare centre in Dombivli's Thane district on Wednesday (March 20). A case has been registered against three persons from the facility. No arrest has been made so far.

An FIR was registered under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) of the Indian Penal Code against a couple who operate the daycare facility in Dombivali and another woman after a video went viral, reported news agency PTI.

Videos of the torture were shot by a woman staffer who took objection to the inhuman treatment of the children at the facility. In a viral video, the accused allegedly tied up the children as punishment and also hung them upside down.