Thane district court grants anticipatory bail for BJP functionary and 3 others in attack case

The Thane district court granted pre-arrest bail to four persons, including a local BJP functionary, booked for molestation and other charges during a fight over putting up a banner last year.

Additional sessions court judge AS Bhagwat granted the relief to Prashant Jadhav, the BJP functionary, his father Harishchandra Jadhav, Dattaram Parab, and Dhananjay Kavle.

A case was registered against them on New Year’s eve on a complaint filed by a former woman corporator of Shiv Sena in Thane city.

Jadhav later filed a cross-complaint against the ex-corporator and others associated with Shiv Sena (Balasahebanchi) faction headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.